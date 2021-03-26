Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped in February, Gov. Northam says

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announced that unemployment in the state fell to 5.2 percent in February. The unemployment rate is 2.7 percentage points above the rate from one year ago.
“While our unemployment rate is moving in the right direction, the economic impacts of this pandemic continue to challenge workers and businesses in Virginia and across the country,” Gov. Northam said. “Our administration remains committed to providing additional relief to those most in need, helping Virginians return to the workforce, and making targeted investments to build back key sectors of our economy.”
Over-the-year employment growth in Virginia had been positive for six consecutive years a year ago in February 2020 but dramatically changed course with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With more shots in arms every day, more people are getting back to work, and we hope to see the unemployment rate continue to trend downward,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said. “The Commonwealth is fortunate to have a competitive business climate and talented workforce, which has helped to keep businesses investing in Virginia and creating new jobs, even in a challenging economy.”
