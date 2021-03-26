Teenage girl dies after being shot in Henrico’s west end; suspect still on the run

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a teenage girl has died after being shot in Henrico’s west end. The search for the suspect is still ongoing.
Officers were called to the 1900 block of Windingridge Drive around 4:30 p.m., in the Gayton Forest West subdivision.
Police say a teenage girl was shot and taken to a local hospital where she later died. Her name is being withheld due to her young age.
Police say the gunman, who witnesses say had a mask on, remains on the run after leaving the scene on foot. They are planning a reverse 911 call to alert people who live in the area about his description.
The suspect is described as a “younger Black male” who was wearing a two-toned hooded sweatshirt with camouflage bottoms. The suspect was also wearing a mask.
“There were some yard guys down the street yelling ‘gunman gunman’. I was just screaming for my husband to hurry home,” said Meagan Cinder who lives in the neighborhood. “My son was crying because he was scared. You just don’t think that’s going to happen out here.”
A witness says he was working at a home nearby and he says he saw two girls walking a path with a man behind them. He assumed they were together. He continued with his work and then he heard gunshots.
The worker said he came back to the front yard and saw the man jogging away, putting a gun in his pants. The witness then saw legs behind a car in a driveway nearby and ran over and found the girl. He says he started CPR on her before emergency crews arrived.
Godwin High School is located near the shooting. The district released a statement saying the staff and student-athletes at the school are safe.
“I have been working closely with HCPS spokesperson Andy Jenks due to our proximity to Godwin High School,” says Lieutenant Matt Pecka. “We want to work closely with our community and keep everyone informed.”
In light of the shooting investigation, the school’s Friday night football game has been canceled, according to the statement.
Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit tips on your smartphone/tablet at p3tips.com.
