Students protest University of Richmond’s decision to keep controversial names on buildings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Around 200 students and faculty staged a silent protest at the University of Richmond Friday afternoon.
They protested the school’s decision to leave the names of former school leaders on two campus buildings, despite their connections to slavery and segregation.
The buildings are named after former rector and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Douglas Southall Freeman and former president Robert Ryland.
In a statement, the school’s board of trustees says in part: “Removing building names is inconsistent with the pursuit of our educational mission.”
