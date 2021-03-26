Police identify gunman killed in weigh station shootout

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - State police have identified the gunman who sparked a deadly shootout at a weigh station in King George County.
Police say 35-year-old Charles White III of Prince George County, Maryland pulled his SUV over at the Dahlgren Weigh Station Thursday morning. A woman got out of the vehicle and ran.
White chased after her and appeared to fire a gun at her.
Troopers, inspecting a box truck, then exchanged gunfire with White, who was shot and killed.
The truck’s driver was caught in the crossfire but is expected to be okay.
The woman is also expected to survive.
