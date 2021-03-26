Over 1,900 new COVID-19 cases reported | 24 COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 613,974 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,912 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,178 deaths and 26,210 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,422,732 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased slightly to 5.7%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Ten new outbreaks were reported Saturday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,848.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 68,585 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 25,199 cases, 850 hospitalizations, 390 deaths
- Henrico: 22,946 cases, 956 hospitalizations, 567 deaths
- Richmond: 15,581 cases, 743 hospitalizations, 241 deaths
- Hanover: 7,226 cases, 261 hospitalizations, 147 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,485 cases, 148 hospitalizations, 74 deaths
- Goochland: 1,300 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 20 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
