Missing 18-year-old in need of medication found safe

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department said a missing woman in need of medication has been found safe.
Kayla Whetzel, 18, was found safe in a surrounding jurisdiction on the evening of Tuesday, March 30
Police say she was first reported missing by the group home where she lived in a neighboring county after being last seen on March 23.
According to police, Whetzel suffers from a medical condition and is in need of medication. There was also a concern for her safety since she is not familiar with the Richmond area.
“She has a medical condition that requires medication. She has not had that medication we believe since Tuesday,” Acting Major Rick Edwards said. “Based upon what we’ve been told, we are concerned with her ability to negotiate the city and make her way to help.”
If you know where she is, call Major Crimes Detective J. Cartagena at 804-337-4724 or Acting Major R. Edwards at 804-338-2439.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.