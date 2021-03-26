Legion of Zoom track club speeds into season

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Bernard Comer wants his athletes to play different sports and try different activties. He just wants people to understand that track and field can serve as a gateway to big things.
“Track and field is a sport,” Comer said. “You can get a scholarship for track and field so you don’t have to just play basketball or football to be an athlete.”
It’s a late-March Thursday evening and Comer is overseeing a practice for his track team, Legion of Zoom. Athletes ages 5-14 make up the roster and there is no shortage of talent. 13-year old Iyndia Bey posted the fastest time in the nation for her age group this past weekend, running the 1500m in 4:57. Alaiyah Choice did the same in the 400m as a 10-year old, setting the top mark in the country with a 1:05.42. Both earned national championship accolades for their efforts.
“I would like for kids of all ages to come out so they can see that it doesn’t matter how old you are, you can still be successful if you dedicate yourself to a sport,” Comer said. “I try to teach those that are national champions to be leaders to help out the young ones.”
Comer notes that many local meets have been postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic, so the team is traveling to find places to compete. He said a lot of newcomers came out for the team on the first day.
In addition to sharpening skills and making sure his athletes have an enjoyable experience, he wants to send them to high school ready to compete at the next level.
“I just want them to remember to have a great time. That’s what it’s all about. Have a great time, continue to learn and explore your options.”
Legion of Zoom will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, for a competition this weekend.
