Friday Forecast: Early AM Showers, then warm and breezy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Strong cold front moves through today, bringing showers in the early morning, then warm and breezy conditions for the rest of the day.
FRIDAY: Showers through 8am, then turning partly sunny, windy and very warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Record is 85 set in 1939 is within reach. (Early Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Storms could be strong or severe in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. A little cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs near 70.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Lows near 50, highs in the lower 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
First Alert: Frost/Freeze potential next Thursday and Friday night!
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.