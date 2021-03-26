First Alert Weather Day: Showers and storms Sunday could turn strong to severe

Main threat would be straight line winds or hail

First Alert Weather Day: Showers and storms Sunday could turn strong to severe
From the Storm Prediction Center (Source: spc)
By Andrew Freiden | March 26, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT - Updated March 26 at 10:14 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as we could get strong to severe storms. As of Friday morning, the Storm Prediction Center has outlooked Central Virginia as a “slight risk” zone.

15% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of any point.
15% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of any point. (Source: spc)
From the Storm Prediction Center
From the Storm Prediction Center (Source: spc)

This is no guarantee of severe weather Sunday but the atmospheric will be primed for it.

Here’s the GFS “Cape” parameter, which is a measure of the instability in the atmosphere.

Convective Available Potential Energy
Convective Available Potential Energy (Source: Weathermodels.com)

There’s a peak of around 1000 to 2000 over Central Virginia which isn’t overwhelming but is a sign that thunderstorms could quickly develop and grow tall. The taller, the more intense.

The biggest issue appears to to be WIND in any developing storms, and not tornadoes, although at the time can not be ruled out.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.