AMBER ALERT: 15-year-old abducted from school bus stop in Charleston, Mo.

According to Charleston DPS, officers are investigating the abduction of 15 year old Ken’niyah McCain. (Source: Charleston Department of Public Safety/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller | March 26, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT - Updated March 26 at 1:18 PM

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has issued an Amber Alert on Friday morning for an abducted 15-year-old.

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS), officers are investigating the abduction of 15-year-old Ken’niyah McCain, of Charleston.

DPS Chief Robert Hearnes said McCain was walking a younger sibling to a school bus stop on the corner of South Sixth Street and Commercial Street when she was taken by two unknown males traveling in a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban.

The suspect vehicle license and direction of travel is also unknown.

According to MSHP, 15-year-old Ken'niyah McCain was taken from a bus stop in Charleston, Mo., on Friday morning by two males in a black Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

The suspects were reportedly wearing dark colored clothing.

McCain is described as weighing 185 pounds, 5-feet-0-inches tall and last seen wearing a shirt and blue pajama bottoms.

Chief Hearnes is asking the public to come forward with any information or possible surveillance video of the area.

He said no detail is too small.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to immediately contact local police or the Charleston DPS at 573-683-3737.

MSHP, Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are assisting Charleston DPS in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.