20-year-old arrested in connection to shooting death of man

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police arrested a 20-year-old suspect in connection to the shooting death of a man.
Xavier Butts, 20, of Petersburg was arrested and charged in connection to the homicide of Jamaria Starkes.
Police said Starkes was shot on Aug. 31, 2020, around 3:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Mistletoe Street. Police found him at the scene with a gunshot wound and he later died due to the injuries.
Butts is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
He is being held in jail pending a court appearance.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.