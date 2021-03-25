Va. health care workers answer COVID-19 vaccine questions in series of videos

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association have released a series of videos featuring Virginia’s frontline health care workers answering common questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The health care professionals answer questions about “the process of developing the vaccines now being administered, vaccine safety and effectiveness, common side effects, concerns and skepticism among communities of color regarding vaccine equity, vaccine prioritization among designated populations of vulnerable Virginians and essential workers, vaccine availability, the public and personal health importance of getting the vaccine, the importance of continuing to abide by safety precautions such as mask wearing even after being vaccinated, and more.”
The videos feature health care professionals representing hospitals and health systems across the state.
As of March 25, at least 2,180,333 people in Virginia have received at least their first dose of the vaccine, with 1,183,917 people being fully vaccinated.
Virginians who would like the vaccine should pre-register, here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.