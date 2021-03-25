Thursday Forecast: Morning clouds and fog, then partly sunny and warmer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fog and cloud cover this morning before some afternoon clearing. WARMER than average weather for a few days.
THURSDAY: Morning clouds and fog, then partly sunny or mostly cloudy with a few late day showers possible. Highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and very warm with an isolated shower possible in the morning. Lows near 60, highs in the low 80s! (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. A little cooler. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
