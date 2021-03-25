Teen charged with stabbing 2 people

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A 17-year-old is charged with stabbing two people in Stafford County.
The sheriff’s departments said that just after 9 p.m. on March 20, they were called the McDonald’s on Garrisonville Road for reports of a stabbing.
On scene, they found one 19-year-old victim. He was brought to the hospital with multiple stab wounds but is expected to survive.
While responding to the initial call, officials were told a second victim had driven himself to the hospital.
The 18-year-old victim had life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive.
The suspect is being held at Rappahannock Juvenile Center and is charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding.
