Teacher accused of taping students to desks facing termination hearing

I feel like the teacher should be on administrative leave without pay. She shouldn’t be paid to have a break at home after what she’s put kids in this class through. These kids weren’t laughing and didn’t think it was funny and she’s been getting away with horrible behavior for awhile. Other parents of kids have come to us where she’s mistreated their kids in her previous years of teaching. She willingly took on a profession teaching kids that are just coming into a school setting, its not easy, and she abused the power she was given and broke the trust of so many parents. Its wrong and she should finally suffer the consequences of her actions.