Suspect arrested after standoff in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A man in Waynesboro was taken into custody early Thursday morning after an hours-long standoff.
Officers were called to the 200 block of S. Winchester Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, for a report of an assault in progress, according to a Facebook post from the Waynesboro Police Department.
According to the post, officers arrived on the scene and contacted 52-year-old Travis Keith Eddy. Authorities say while officers were investigating the report of an assault, Eddy retreated into a residence and barricaded himself in an upstairs room.
WPD says officers discovered Eddy was wanted on three Capias from Augusta County because he failed to comply with pretrial supervision.
SWAT arrived around 10:20 p.m. and negotiations began.
According to police, Eddy was taken into custody at 12:45 a.m. Thursday, March 25. He is charged with obstruction of justice, and is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.