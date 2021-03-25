Richmond Health moving southside vaccine clinic location

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - George Wythe High School will serve as Richmond’s southside COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The new location, just off Midlothian Turnpike, will still operate by appointment only, once a week for now.
“We will continue to offer vaccines to southside with weekly mass events as being one of the many strategies we’re using,” said Amy Popovich, RHHD Nurse Manager.
Thursday, Richmond health officials announced the change from Celebration Church due to logistical reasons.
“Things went well at Celebration Church, but we’ve determined that George Wythe is a good location for us die a few logistical factors. It also allows us to operate under one contact instead of two as Arthur Ashe and George Wythe are both operated by RPS,” said Popovich.
On Tuesday, they held the first clinic in south Richmond at the church, after calls for more equity and accessibility. Health workers inoculated 861 people during that event. They still hope to do up to 1,000 per event at the high school location.
“Don’t forget, please answer your phone. Whenever. we are using phone calls to contact people about vaccine appointments,” said Dr. Melissa Viray, RHHD.
The health district, which covers both Richmond and Henrico, says there are about 23,000 people still waiting for a call-in group 1B, and there’s an additional 17,000 pre-registered in group 1C.
“It’s the best tool we have for planning. We certainly know there are others who are interested in the vaccine who are not yet pre-registered,” said Popovich.
But with lower Johnson & Johnson vaccine projections, health officials can’t give a specific date on when group 1C will open other than sometime in April.
“Not sure what that means for us locally yet. J&J has not been integrated into our weekly supply allocation,” said Popovich.
A clinic will open next week at St. James Baptist Church in Varina. That eastern Henrico location will have the capacity for about 200 shots per event.
