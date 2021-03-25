Portion of I-65 reopens after flooding in Cullman and surrounding areas

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: I-65 has reopened following the closure for flooding.
There are several areas of flash flooding reported in and near the city of Cullman, including a portion of Interstate 65 near exit 308, according to the National Weather Service.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says both northbound and southbound lanes in that area will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are on scene and working with the Alabama Department of Transportation crews to detour traffic through exit ramps.
Between two and three inches of rain has fallen since 9:15 a.m.
A flash flood warning is in effect until 12:15 p.m. Thursday for Northern Cullman, Southern Morgan and Southwestern Marshall Counties. Flooding of small creeks and streams, roads and underpasses, as well as other drainage and low-lying areas is expected. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Good Hope, Dodge City, Baldwin, Vinemont, Baileyton, Eva, Phelan, Logan, Crane Hill, Smith Lake, Hulaco and Joppa.
The pictures below were taken a couple of blocks from Cullman High School.
When you encounter flooded roads, turn around. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. More on driving dangers and flooding here.
