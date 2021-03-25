Police searching for 18-year-old in need of medication who was last seen Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman.
Kayla Whetzel, 18, was last seen in the Libbie Avenue and Monument Avenue area Tuesday, March 23. There have also been reports that she was seen in the 3200 block of N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
According to police, Whetzel suffers from a medical condition and is in need of medication. There is also a concern for her safety since she is not familiar with the Richmond area.
Whetzel is 5′1″ tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds.
If you know where she is, call Major Crimes Detective J. Cartagena at 804-337-4724 or Acting Major R. Edwards at 804-338-2439.
