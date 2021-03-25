Police make arrest in connection to May 2020 homicide in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened on May 8, 2020.
Andre Scott Jr., 20, of Petersburg, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Marcus A. Jones.
Scott is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Police were called to the scene on May 8, 2020, along Ball Park Drive at the Petersburg Sports Complex around 6:30 a.m.
At the scene, they found Jones’ body.
