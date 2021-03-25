Police make arrest in connection to May 2020 homicide in Petersburg

Police make arrest in connection to May 2020 homicide in Petersburg
Petersburg police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened on May 8, 2020. (Source: Petersburg Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 25, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT - Updated March 25 at 3:30 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened on May 8, 2020.

Andre Scott Jr., 20, of Petersburg, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Marcus A. Jones.

Scott is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police were called to the scene on May 8, 2020, along Ball Park Drive at the Petersburg Sports Complex around 6:30 a.m.

At the scene, they found Jones’ body.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.