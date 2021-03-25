Pandemic deaths fail to shake loose a legislative solution on nursing home staffing

By many accounts, that didn’t happen. The workgroup held eight meetings from early July through November, as hundreds of residents were dying in Virginia’s long-term care facilities. But when the workgroup released its final list of 34 recommendations, the top three centered on creating optional service-learning credits for school children who volunteered in long-term care facilities. The fourth suggested changing regulations to allow for more volunteerism overall — volunteers who would need to be trained and overseen by professional staff members.