One dead, one injured after shooting at King George County weigh station

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - State police are responding to a deadly shooting that occurred at a weigh station in King George County.
According to police, it occurred at the Dahlgren Weigh Station on Rt. 301 near the Nice Middle Bridge around 11 a.m. Thursday.
Police say one person is dead and another taken to a nearby hospital. No officers were injured in the shooting.
The scene has been contained and there is no immediate threat to the public.
VDOT said the right lane on Route 301 southbound is blocked near Barnesfield Lane.
Drivers can expect delays and there is no reopening timeline yet.
