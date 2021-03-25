News to Know for March 25: Vaccine appointment info; Unemployment help; Three casino proposals move forward

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you start your day!
Morning clouds and fog, then partly sunny or mostly cloudy with a few late-day showers possible.
Highs in the low 70s.
Starting March 25, VDOT will close two sections of East 4th Street to start the construction. The following sections will be closed until fall 2021:
- East 4th Street between Everett Street and Maury Street
- East 4th Street between Maury Street and the on-ramp to I-95
VDOT says drivers will still be able to have access to Maury Street and property within the closed area during work.
Drivers can use East 5th Street, Everett Street, Maury Street and Albany Street to get around the closures.
AstraZeneca insists that its COVID-19 vaccine is strongly effective even after counting additional illnesses in its disputed U.S. study, the latest in an extraordinary public rift with American officials.
In a late-night news release Wednesday, the drugmaker said it had recalculated data from that study and concluded the vaccine is 76% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, instead of the 79% it had reported earlier in the week.
AstraZeneca’s newest calculations were based on 190 COVID-19 cases that occurred during the study, 49 more than it had included earlier in the week.
The vaccine appears especially protective against the worst outcomes, with no severe illnesses or hospitalizations among vaccinated study volunteers compared to eight severe cases among those given dummy shots, the company said.
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Health is urging individuals not to travel to a Community Vaccination Center without an appointment.
Officials announced Wednesday that only those with an appointment or invitation to the event will be allowed inside to get vaccinated.
Anyone who lives or works in Virginia can pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine online or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
A bill that recently passed the Democrat-controlled General Assembly aims to fix several issues with Virginia’s unemployment system that were laid bare by the pandemic.
The measure would essentially codify an executive directive Gov. Ralph Northam made in December that said if someone is determined initially eligible for benefits, they won’t have those benefits cut off before they have a chance to have their case decided.
Over the past year, many people found themselves inexplicably waiting months for adjudication hearings.
Three casino resort proposals are moving onto the next phase of the selection process in Richmond.
Six proposals were originally submitted, but the three chosen to move forward at Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort, Live! Casino & Hotel Richmond and One Casino + Resort.
The proposals that were cut include Golden Nugget, Wind Creek Hospitality, and Pamunkey Indian Tribe & Reservation.
The release said these proposals did not move forward due to factors such as “lack of site control, concerns about the feasibility of financial projections, lack of organizational experience and/or deficiency of the proposal.”
A funeral service will be held in Amelia County for a Vietnam veteran who recently passed away.
Robert Garrad Jr. died back in January, and detectives later learned no family came to claim his body.
On March 25 at 11 a.m., members from the Patriot Guard Riders, The Farmville Police Department, Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office, and members from local Veterans’ groups will escort the remains to the Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery where a graveside service will be held.
Members of the City Council’s Education and Human Services Committee will hold a special meeting to address homelessness across the commonwealth.
City leaders will review homeless service models in use throughout the state.
The virtual meeting starts at 3 p.m. on March 25.
