Nearly 1,800 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours | Seven COVID-19 related deaths confirmed throughout Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 612,062 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,799 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,154 deaths and 26,144 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,398,177 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased slightly to 5.6%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Thirteen new outbreaks were reported Friday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,838.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 68,611 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 25,116 cases, 848 hospitalizations, 388 deaths
- Henrico: 22,843 cases, 956 hospitalizations, 567 deaths
- Richmond: 15,515 cases, 743 hospitalizations, 241 deaths
- Hanover: 7,192 cases, 260 hospitalizations, 147 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,468 cases, 146 hospitalizations, 74 deaths
- Goochland: 1,294 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 20 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
