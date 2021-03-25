Loosening of sport spectator restrictions in Virginia expected to boost local economy

Now more fans will be able to show up than they’ve been able to do since the start of the pandemic. Right now, only 1,000 people are allowed at big outdoor sporting venues. That will change come April 1 to allow a venue to operate at 30% of its total capacity. So let’s say a Virginia venue can usually welcome 60,000 people. Now some 18,000 people can show up. Even restrictions on smaller recreational sports venues are being eased a bit, largely because more people are being vaccinated in the Commonwealth.