Kershaw County sheriff takes strong stance against gun control laws

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan has released a statement that takes a strong stance against gun control laws.
The statement, posted to the sheriff’s Facebook page, reads in part:
“As expected, gun control conversations have increased since the recent mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado. I have received questions concerning my stance on gun control. My stance is simple. I am against any law that infringes a law-abiding citizen’s right to possess a firearm. Nothing should hinder a law-abiding citizens from exercising their right to protect themself.
We already have a law against unlawfully killing people. It’s called murder. But, evil people still kill. Laws only affect law-abiding citizens. If criminals obeyed laws, we wouldn’t have crime.
The Boulder shooting took place in a grocery store. I have personally carried a firearm into multiple grocery stores on several occasions. Not once has my gun jumped out of its holster and started shooting people. The gun is not the criminal. The person unlawfully pulling the trigger is the criminal.
We have a lot more vehicle deaths in Kershaw County than we do gun-related deaths yet we never have conversations about “vehicle control laws”.
We don’t need more gun control laws. We need better criminal control laws.”
The post was also shared by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.
