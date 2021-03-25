First cases of Californian COVID-19 variants found in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health said the COVID-19 variants first found in California have been identified in Virginia.
The SARS-CoV-2 variants B.1.427 and B.1.429 were collected in Dec. 2020 and Feb. 2021 from Virginia residents.
Health officials said the variants were first found in California in the summer of 2020 and have increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.
The two variants were recently added to the CDC’s concerning variants list.
“With the identification of these new variant cases, Virginia now has identified a total of 14 cases of the B.1.427 variant, nine cases of the B.1.429 variant, 26 cases of the B.1.351 variant (first identified in South Africa) and 127 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (first identified in the United Kingdom),” VDH said.
Officials said additional variants are likely to be identified through state and national surveillance efforts.
“ As our public health officials closely monitor the emergence of these SARS-CoV-2 variants in our Commonwealth, it is critical that all Virginians comply now with mitigation measures. Public health recommendations for stopping the spread of COVID-19 will work for all COVID-19 variants. This means wearing masks correctly, staying at least six feet from others, avoiding crowds, washing hands often, getting vaccinated for COVID-19 when it is your turn, and staying home if you are infected with COVID-19 or if you have had close contact with someone with COVID-19,” health officials said.
