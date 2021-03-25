COVID-19 vaccine clinic being held in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Dinwiddie County is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 31.
The clinic is only for those who are 65 years of age or older and by appointment only.
The clinic will be at Eastside Community Enhancement Center at 7301 Boydton Plank Rd. North Dinwiddie, VA 23803 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Pfizer vaccine will be given out at the clinic.
To schedule an appointment, call the county’s vaccination call center at 804-469-1050 Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.