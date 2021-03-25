Activities to do in Virginia for spring break

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A local mom is helping plan spring break for those of you staying around town.
It’s been a wild year, and many people may be in need of a vacation. If you never got around to planning one or didn’t think you could in a pandemic, here are few ideas from “The West End Mom,” Megan Ariail, who gives reviews of family activities all around RVA and the state.
“We have a lot of fun right around Richmond that is less than an hour and fifteen minutes away, and most of it is outside, so it’s really easy for social distancing,” said Megan.
She said most of her activities can be adjusted for whatever level of comfort families may have about being near others in public.
Two local wedding vendors, The Estate at River Run and Lighting and Sound Company say they haven’t been able to work as much because of COVID restrictions. So, on April 2 and 3, they are lighting up the Estate at River Run.
“So they have put lights up all around the estate, similar to what Maymont does at Garden Glow, and it’s beautiful. You get to walk around this huge estate with views of the James River. Actually, the Walking Dead is filming across the James River so you can see them, and it’s good for all ages!” said Megan.
Tickets are $11.95 for adults and $8.85 for kids
Megan says you can also head to Gordonsville and look for two great locations.
“The first one is called Market at Grelen. And it’s actually a thousand-acre tree nursery. They have ‘pick your own fields,’ they have a casual café that’s totally family-friendly, they have ice cream flights for the kids and they have five miles of hiking trails.”
She suggests having lunch on the patio and points out that Montpelier is close by.
“You can walk through the gardens, you can bring your own picnic, you can hike the trails and it’s all outside, and it’s all surrounded by the mountains. And there’s a little barbeque spot in town that’s called Barbeque Exchange, and I would definitely recommend if you decide not to do Market at Greland.”
Another suggestion is to consider a visit to Virginia’s historic triangle: Jamestown, Williamsburg and Yorktown. There is a lot of opportunity for learning history and having a good time. Many things are at no cost. Megan’s younger children love “Kidsburg” at Veterans Park.
“It is a 30,000 square foot ship-themed playground,” said Megan. “It’s free to visit. It is amazing. My kids didn’t want to leave.”
“James City County, less than 10 minutes from historic Williamsburg,” said Megan. “There’s a zip line, there’s this massive ship, my 3-year-old and 1-year-old loved it. There’s a five and under area that’s fenced in. It’s a fun playground, and it’s free to visit.”
She also suggests swinging by York River State Park and Fossil Beach.
“There are fossils, you can dig for shells, dip your toes in the water, it is a breathtaking location!”
And finally, Freedom Park.
“Freedom Park was actually home to one of the first free Black settlements in America, so you can walk through a recreation of the cabins that were on the property, you can walk through a Revolutionary War battlefield and an 18th-century cemetery, and you can play at the playground.”
