Wednesday Forecast: Rainy for the morning/midday, then a dry afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Rain is likely this morning, and it could be heavy at times. Then a big warm-up tomorrow and Friday.
WEDNESDAY: Fog and drizzle early in the morning, then rain likely in the morning through midday. Could be heavy at times. Slowly drying and clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 100%)
THURSDAY: Best Weather Day of the Week Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
