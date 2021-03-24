As students return to in-person learning, here’s how to track a school’s COVID-19 case count in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With more and more students across Virginia heading back to class in-person, here is a breakdown of how you can track COVID-19 cases and outbreaks at your child’s school. The 12 On Your Side Investigators uncovered that public reporting and parental notification vary widely among school districts.
Federal and state guidelines give some recommendations on who schools and local health officials should contact in the event of a COVID-19 case on a school campus. For example, administrators, students and staff members who were in direct contact with the ill child or staff member (via contact tracing) will most certainly be contacted. The name of the student or staff member is never revealed.
However, whether a positive case is made known to parents of other children (beyond contact tracing) who were in the same classroom, school building, or even school district is left up to individual school systems. The total number of COVID-19 cases in any given school building or school district also doesn’t have to be publicly displayed.
A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Education said that it doesn’t have the authority to direct that school systems notify certain groups of people (beyond contact tracing) or publish COVID-19 case data publicly.
NBC12 surveyed every school district in Central Virginia. A significant portion has online COVID-19 dashboards, displaying information like the date of a positive case, number of positive cases, number of students/staff members impacted through contact tracing, school building, the total number of COVID-19 cases to-date, and additional or less data, depending on the district. Some school systems post nothing publicly.
How school systems notify parents also varies. Some districts, like Henrico, inform the entire school community of a positive case proactively. Other districts only send messages to those involved in contact tracing.
Below is a comprehensive list with links showing how school districts across Central Virginia are notifying and reporting COVID-19 data.
Henrico County Public Schools
HCPS sends a notification to parents/faculty of the entire school community when a positive case is reported.
Chesterfield County Public Schools
CCPS sends a notification to parents/faculty of the specific school building when a positive case is reported.
Richmond Public Schools
No COVID-19 dashboard
RPS superintendent posts newsletter indicating building, date, and number of COVID-19 cases.
Only students or staff members who may have been exposed are directly contacted.
Hanover County Public Schools
HCPS sends a notification to parents/faculty of the specific school building when a positive case is reported.
Colonial Heights Public Schools
“Each case in our schools is treated differently, in conjunction with VDH (Virginia Department of Health). When appropriate (texts and emails) notify families, and when there is a direct exposure individual phone calls are made. The same works for athletics.” – Superintendent Dr. William Sroufe
Petersburg Public Schools
No COVID-19 dashboard
Only students or staff members who may have been exposed are directly contacted.
Hopewell City Public Schools
Hopewell City Public Schools sends a notification to parents/faculty of the entire school community when a positive case is reported.
New Kent County Public Schools
Only students or staff members who may have been exposed are directly contacted.
Goochland County Public Schools
COVID-19 charts/graphs, HERE.
GCPS sends a notification to parents/faculty of the specific school building when a positive case is reported.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools
Only students or staff members who may have been exposed are directly contacted.
Louisa County Public Schools
No COVID-19 dashboard
Health/COVID-19 case updates posted online, HERE.
LCPS sends a notification to all faculty district-wide, and all parents of the specific school building when a positive case is reported.
Email notifications and translated copies are posted on a specific school’s website.
Caroline County Public Schools
CCPS sends a notification to faculty of specific school building and parents of the entire school community when a positive case is reported.
Amelia County Public Schools
No COVID-19 dashboard
Only students or staff members who may have been exposed are directly contacted.
Nottoway County Public Schools
No COVID-19 dashboard
NCPS sends a notification to all faculty district-wide, and all parents of specific grade-level in which a positive case is reported.
Dinwiddie County Public Schools
DCPS sends a notification to parents/faculty of the specific school building when a positive case is reported.
Fluvanna County Public Schools
FCPS sends a notification to parents/faculty of the entire school community when a positive case is reported. A notice is also posted to the school’s Facebook page.
Cumberland County Public Schools
No COVID-19 dashboard
CCPS sends a notification to parents/faculty of the specific school building when a positive case is reported.
Prince George County Public Schools
PGCPS sends notifications to parents/faculty of the specific school building when a positive case is reported.
