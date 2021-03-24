‘Stop the Hate’ rally held in Henrico following Atlanta shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The community came together in solidarity for a “Stop the Hate” rally following last week’s tragic mass shooting in Atlanta.
Several dignitaries, including Attorney General Mark Herring, addressed a huge crowd at Short Pump Park Tuesday evening.
Attendees brought signs that read, “Stop Asian Hate.”
Several groups made this event possible including the Virginia Asian Chamber of Commerce, the Asian-Pacific American Advocates and the Henrico County government.
Organizers paid tribute to the eight people killed at the Asian massage parlors in Atlanta.
“Today we’re here gathering not as individuals but as a community. A community of Americans standing up for racial injustice...Growing up, I didn’t speak out as much as I should have. I feel like I contributed to the problem, and the least I can do is show my voice now, step up and speak out against racial injustice,” Hensen Li said.
Hensen Li held the American flag as he listened to a host of speakers - all calling for unity and breaking stereotypes.
Henrico’s police chief and commonwealth’s attorney were also in attendance.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.