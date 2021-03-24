Police identify pedestrian hit, killed in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Chesterfield.
Police were called to the scene around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Cherylann Road on Tuesday.
Police said the man was struck in the northbound lanes of Courthouse Road by a 2005 Ford Explorer.
The victim, Paul L. Barclay, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver did stay at the scene and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.