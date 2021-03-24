Police: Car hits building after being struck by another vehicle

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a car hit the side of a building after it was struck by another car.
Police two vehicles were heading east on East Hundred Road on Wednesday morning when a vehicle lost control and hit another car.
The car that was struck then went off the side of the road and hit the side of a furniture store, officials said.
Officers said no one inside the building nor the driver was hurt.
Police continue to investigate.
