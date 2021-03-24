Police: Car hits building after being struck by another vehicle

Police: Car hits building after being struck by another vehicle
Chesterfield police said a car hit the side of a building after it was struck by another car. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 24, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 4:19 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a car hit the side of a building after it was struck by another car.

Police two vehicles were heading east on East Hundred Road on Wednesday morning when a vehicle lost control and hit another car.

The car that was struck then went off the side of the road and hit the side of a furniture store, officials said.

Officers said no one inside the building nor the driver was hurt.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.