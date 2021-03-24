Police: Cab of tractor-trailer dangling off I-95 overpass in Petersburg

The crash happened on Tuesday evening. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 23, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 10:48 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police said the cab of a tractor-trailer is dangling off an overpass on Interstate 95.

Petersburg police said they have crews guarding the scene near Southpark Boulevard.

The southbound center and right lanes at mile marker 53 are closed due to the crash, according to VDOT.

Drivers should use an alternate route.

Virginia State Police are working the incident.

NBC12 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to learn more.

