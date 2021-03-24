The pandemic has changed our financial habits

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new survey by our partners at the financial website Nerdwallet found that almost 80% of all Americans adjusted their spending and savings habits during the pandemic.
The biggest change was being more mindful about tracking how every dollar is spent.
It’s eye opening! If you do this for one to three months it can really help you with budgeting. Many have followed the 50-30-20 rule. 50% of your take home pay should be for needs, 30% for wants and the remaining 20% goes to debt and or savings.
With walk in service essentially shut down, millions of people used a new digital banking service during the pandemic. This also includes online banks without physical locations. Shop around for institutions that have no fees and high interest yields. Savings has also become a priority during the pandemic. Building an emergency fund has never been more important.
Experts say to start small. Make the goal $500 or $1000. Once you reach that goal-- make it bigger. Try to add another thousand and eventually get up to $5,000 in the bank.
One easy way to bulk up those savings quickly? Take your tax refund or stimulus payment and put it directly into your savings account.
