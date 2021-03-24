Pamplin Historical Park offering tour retelling battle that ended 292-day seige of Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is offering a 156th Breakthrough Battle Anniversary Tour, which retells the battle that ended the 292-day siege of Petersburg.
Park historians will be leading a tour through the Breakthrough Battle of April 2, 1865, at 9 a.m. The tour will bring the conflict and personalities alive on the actual battlefield.
The tour will begin at the Jones Farm parking area located at 6503 Church Road, Petersburg 23803. Those in attendance will follow the route of the Union Army of the Potomac’s VI Corps assault to the Confederate earthworks defended by Brig. Gen. James Lane’s North Carolina Confederates.
This tour is included with regular paid Park admission but, tour reservations and advance payment are required.
The tour will last approximately 2 hours and will require roughly 1.5 miles of walking over occasionally uneven terrain. Registration and prepayment are required.
Please call (804) 861-2408 to make your reservation and payment.
For more information email Tim Talbott, Director of Education, Interpretation, Visitors Services & Collections at ttalbott@pamplinpark.org.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.