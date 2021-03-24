Over 1,500 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours | Four COVID-19 related deaths confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 610,263 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,559 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,147 deaths and 26,087 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,380,146 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased to 5.5%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Seventeen new outbreaks were reported Thursday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,825.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 68,470 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 25,047 cases, 846 hospitalizations, 388 deaths
- Henrico: 22,745 cases, 954 hospitalizations, 566 deaths
- Richmond: 15,478 cases, 743 hospitalizations, 241 deaths
- Hanover: 7,158 cases, 259 hospitalizations, 147 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,451 cases, 146 hospitalizations, 74 deaths
- Goochland: 1,291 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 20 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.