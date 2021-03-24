News to Know for March 24: New COVID-19 guidelines; Death penalty bill; Charles City County vaccine trends

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines before you head out the door.
Rain is likely this morning, and it could be heavy at times.
Fog and drizzle early in the morning, then rain likely in the morning through midday. Could be heavy at times. S
lowly drying and clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.
Petersburg police said the cab of a tractor-trailer is dangling off an overpass on Interstate 95.
Petersburg police said they have crews guarding the scene near Southpark Boulevard.
Virginia State Police are working on the incident.
Charles City County is trending above Virginia’s vaccine average. A vaccination clinic at Charles City County High School will further that progress.
At least 29.9% of Charles City County has received at least one dose, which is above the current state rate of about 24%.
Over 17% of the entire county is fully vaccinated.
Local health officials say they really focused on word-of-mouth and in-person engagement to get people signed up for shots.
Governor Northam announced Tuesday that he is relaxing the state’s COVID-19 restrictions as vaccine efforts ramp up and new cases start to slow down.
Northam says the state currently averages around 1,400 COVID-19 cases per day. Because those numbers are trending down, starting on April 1, social gatherings may have up to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.
Capacity limits for other indoor and outdoor events will be increased, as well, but folks will still need to wear masks and follow other protocols.
For a full list of changes, click here.
Law enforcement officials and former associates of a 21-year-old accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket described the suspect as someone prone to sudden rage who was suspended from high school for a sudden attack on a classmate that left the student bloodied.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who is from the Denver suburb of Arvada, was booked into jail Tuesday on murder charges a day after the attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder. He was due to make a first court appearance Thursday.
Alissa had bought an assault weapon on March 16, six days before the attack, according to an arrest affidavit.
Investigators have not established a motive, said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty. It was not immediately known where the suspect purchased the weapon.
Nearly two years after a mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, a final investigation report is set to be released today.
Twelve people were killed after a city employee entered Building 2 on May 31, 2019, and opened fire. The shooter also died.
The Virginia Beach Police Department has been working on the summary report along with City Manager Patrick Duhaney, who was hired last year.
Gov. Ralph Northam is set to sign historic legislation abolishing the death penalty in Virginia.
Northam scheduled a tour Wednesday of the death chamber at the Greensville Correction Center, then planned to sign the landmark legislation.
In modern times, Virginia is second only to Texas in executions carried out, with 113 since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.
The “Walking Dead” are invading Richmond’s Oregon Hill neighborhood!
Scenes for “Walking Dead, The World Beyond” are being filmed on Oregon Hill Parkway, near the Lee Bridge.
Filming started Tuesday and should continue Wednesday.
Due to the filming, there are some “no parking” signs and street closures.
