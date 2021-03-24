Mecklenburg man, inspired by father born into slavery, dies at 101-years-old

Born in November 1919, he spent most of his life in the farmhouse his family moved into when Sizemore was 1 month old. George Sizemore’s father Benjamin, was 61 years old when George was born. After his family was freed, as an adult, Benjamin Sizemore bought and raised his family on a farm George Sizemore remembers his father as a hard-working man who loved God. Their family history is chronicled through the pages of Uncle George and Me: Two Southern Families Confront a Shared Legacy of Slavery, written by Bill Sizemore.