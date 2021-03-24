Mecklenburg man, inspired by father born into slavery, dies at 101-years-old

At 101 years old, George Sizemore continued to inspire. He lived through the Jim Crow South, the Civil Rights Movement, and the calls for social change we are seeing today. (Source: Family Photo)
By Jasmine Turner | March 24, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 12:09 PM

MECKLENBURG, Va. (WWBT) -A Mecklenburg County man, who lived through the Jim Crow South, the Civil Rights Movement, and the calls for social change we are seeing today, has died at 101-years-old.

George Sizemore’s niece tells NBC 12, he died Tuesday night.

Born in November 1919, he spent most of his life in the farmhouse his family moved into when Sizemore was 1 month old. George Sizemore’s father Benjamin, was 61 years old when George was born. After his family was freed, as an adult, Benjamin Sizemore bought and raised his family on a farm George Sizemore remembers his father as a hard-working man who loved God. Their family history is chronicled through the pages of Uncle George and Me: Two Southern Families Confront a Shared Legacy of Slavery, written by Bill Sizemore.

George Sizemore at age 26 after returning from the war. (Source: Family)

George Sizemore was a military veteran, who four days after D-Day, a part of an all-Black platoon, landed in Normandy. He spent the rest of World War II fighting in France. After coming home from the war, he worked as a contractor and “married a country girl” named Laura Mae. They were married for 58 years.

[ 101-year-old Mecklenburg County man is living history ]

“Uncle George was a true king and blessing to our family. He led life full of love for God and his family. Uncle George has the most wisdom of any man I know. His life’s story is a reflection of the man he was. I know he is rejoicing in the heavenly choir!,” said Sizemore’s niece Charmain Day-Heggie.

