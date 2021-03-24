Mecklenburg man, inspired by father born into slavery, dies at 101-years-old

MECKLENBURG, Va. (WWBT) -A Mecklenburg County man, who lived through the Jim Crow South, the Civil Rights Movement, and the calls for social change we are seeing today, has died at 101-years-old.
George Sizemore’s niece tells NBC 12, he died Tuesday night.
Born in November 1919, he spent most of his life in the farmhouse his family moved into when Sizemore was 1 month old. George Sizemore’s father Benjamin, was 61 years old when George was born. After his family was freed, as an adult, Benjamin Sizemore bought and raised his family on a farm George Sizemore remembers his father as a hard-working man who loved God. Their family history is chronicled through the pages of Uncle George and Me: Two Southern Families Confront a Shared Legacy of Slavery, written by Bill Sizemore.
George Sizemore was a military veteran, who four days after D-Day, a part of an all-Black platoon, landed in Normandy. He spent the rest of World War II fighting in France. After coming home from the war, he worked as a contractor and “married a country girl” named Laura Mae. They were married for 58 years.
“Uncle George was a true king and blessing to our family. He led life full of love for God and his family. Uncle George has the most wisdom of any man I know. His life’s story is a reflection of the man he was. I know he is rejoicing in the heavenly choir!,” said Sizemore’s niece Charmain Day-Heggie.
