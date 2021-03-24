Man charged with murder following fight, shooting in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man was shot and killed and another has been arrested after an altercation in Colonial Heights.
Police received a call for the report of a burglary and aggravated assault on March 24 at 1:55 a.m.
After arriving on the scene located in the 100 block of Clearfield Circle, police discovered Keith B. Tyler, 56, of Prince George in the residence deceased.
“I was awakened to my neighbor wailing in the streets and crying,” said one man who lived across the street from the unit where the incident occurred.
According to the investigation, no burglary had taken place, but instead an altercation between those inside the residence.
“What we’re discovering is that there is a female party inside this residence and the deceased and that there is an active order of protection against the deceased,” Major William Anspach with Colonial Height Police told media on Wednesday morning.
Multiple neighbors say Tyler was an ex-boyfriend to the woman who had the protective order against him.
Zechariah Grant, 37, of Hopewell, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to police. We’re told that Grant is the son of a woman who lived in the unit.
According to police, a fight broke between people inside the apartment, and ultimately lead to Tyler’s death.
“I’m kind of shocked, but if someone was doing something against his mother and he didn’t feel it was right, or being abusive against his mother... or if the guy stepped to him... I don’t know what the particulars. But why it came to someone dying, he must’ve felt his life was threatened or his mother’s life was threatened,” said one neighbor.
Other neighbors tell us that the family had had other incidents in the past that ultimately needed police intervention.
“I’m not surprised, I’m just sorry that it happened,” said Ayesha Williams, who was left shaken, “To move out here, thinking it was a better neighborhood and to find out this? It’s really nerve-wracking. I was nervous, my stomach was hurting on the way to work.”
Grant is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond pending his next court appearance.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Joseph Vaughan at 804-524- 8701.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.