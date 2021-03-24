Health officials urge Virginians not to travel to vaccination centers without an appointment

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Health are urging individuals not to travel to a Community Vaccination Center without an appointment.
Officials announced Wednesday that only those with an appointment or invitation to the event will be allowed inside to get vaccinated.
Right now, CVCs are only for people eligible in Phase 1 in Virginia, who are at higher risk for exposure to or severe illness from COVID-19.
“VDEM and VDH will continue to closely monitor demand for Phase 1 vaccinations in the areas where CVCs are operating, so that doses can be shifted as needed while continuing to vaccinate anyone in the area who is eligible in Phase 1. Fluctuating registration numbers in the initial stages of site operations have allowed for walk-ins in some isolated instances, but this is no longer the case. Each clinic in Virginia has a plan for how to administer any unused doses at the end of the day, so that eligible individuals are prioritized,” a release said.
Anyone who lives or works in Virginia can pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine online or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
For those who have been invited to a CVC, health officials say to keep these guidelines in mind:
- Please plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to your appointment time. You will not be allowed in early to receive your vaccine.
- No walk-ins will be accepted at this time. Please pre-register to be contacted for an appointment.
- Bring a copy of your invitation (email, text, barcode) or other proof of your name when you arrive at the site.
