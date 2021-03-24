Governor Northam orders flags at half-staff in honor of Colorado victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The flags of the United States and the state of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff in the wake of the tragedy Monday at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.
Governor Northam announced the order Tuesday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag.
All local, state and federal buildings and grounds in Virginia are to follow the flag order until sunset March 27 after what Northam called the “senseless acts of violence perpetrated in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22, 2021.”
