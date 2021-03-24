First Lady of Virginia meets with Richmond 4th and 5th graders

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A big visit for some 4th and 5th graders in Richmond, as First Lady of Virginia Pam Northam, met online with the students of John B Carey Elementary School.
One at a time, students asked Northam questions about her time working as first lady and what her plans are after. Northam took every question, talking about what she considers her biggest achievement as first lady, as well as her plans once her husband leaves office.
“Later in my retirement job - I taught children not in a school but in an environment non-profit, which means it’s a bunch of people who get together to help the environment,” said Northam. “I’ve been invited back to one or two of those jobs, but we’ll see if they’ll take me back after this but I’d love to do any of those things.”
Northam went on to say that she also plans to do a lot more reading and exploring with her time off. Her biggest achievement, she said, has been getting to know Virginians and hearing their stories.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.