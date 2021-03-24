Crews continue to clean up tree debris left from February ice storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Department of Transportation crews in the Richmond District continue to clean up tree debris left from the major ice storm that hit the state in February.
VDOT said as of March 22, more than 87,000 cubic yards of tree debris have been removed from along roadways in the 14-county district. The heaviest debris is in Dinwiddie, Nottoway and Lunenburg counties.
Officials estimate that the Feb. 13 ice storm caused in excess of 400,000 cubic yards of debris within the Richmond District.
Before the cleanup started, crews were cutting and removing about 126,000 hanging tree limbs that posed a threat to drivers.
“Once the cutting operation is completed within an area, the debris removal operations begin. It could appear that the debris along the roadside is increasing, and this is due to cutting operations prior to hauling,” VDOT said.
Weather permitting, crews expect most of the cleanup to be done by June.
“We appreciate residents’ and drivers’ patience knowing that the tree removal process will take time,” said Richmond District Maintenance Engineer Sean Nelson, P.E. “Thousands of trees and limbs fell during the Feb. 13 ice storm, and caused historic debris impacts throughout the south-central Virginia area.”
VDOT said crews have documented where the debris is along the roads, but if there are new hazards or questions, individuals can contact VDOT by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or by visiting the website.
