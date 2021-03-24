Councilman Mike Jones asks RPD chief to launch investigation into illegal dumping

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Councilman Mike Jones has asked Richmond’s police chief to launch an investigation into illegal dumping happening along Daytona Drive.
In a letter to RPD Chief Gerald Smith, Jones said that residents in the area regularly see tires, household trash and mattresses dumped along Daytona Drive.
Jones also cited 14 different RVA311 requests for just Daytona Drive to the Department of Public Works, the Department of Planning and Development Review and the Richmond Police Department. The requests spanned from February 2019 to as recent as March 23, 2021.
“Piecemeal abatement is no longer a suitable option due to the prevalence of this issue and aggressive action must be taken to identify who is dumping tires, mattresses, and other trash on empty, privately-owned lots on Daytona Drive and solutions must be put in place to end this,” Jones said in the letter.
Jones said the residents of Worthington Farms should not “have part of their neighborhood treated as a dump.”
