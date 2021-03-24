Charles City County is trending above Virginia’s vaccine average

County will be hosting a vaccine clinic today

By Adrianna Hargrove | March 24, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 6:01 AM

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Charles City County is trending above Virginia’s vaccine average. A vaccination clinic at Charles City County High School will further that progress.

At least 29.9% of Charles City County has received at least one dose, which is above the current state rate of about 24%.

Over 17% of the entire county is fully vaccinated.

Local health officials say they really focused on word-of-mouth and in-person engagement to get people signed up for shots.

Charles City County health officials also say they’ve been a state-leader in getting the black community and seniors vaccinated.

The director of the Chickahominy Health District says a large part of their success is in thanks to volunteers in the Chickahominy-Henrico-Richmond Medical Reserve Corps.

The reserve corps worked to build trust with residents, reduce skepticism, answer questions and help residents get signed up for a shot.

