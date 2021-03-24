Charles City County beating state when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination rate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With a population just shy of 7,000 in Charles City County, having a vaccination rate of about 30% is impressive. It’s also beating the state’s rate at the moment, which is about 24%.
“Everybody’s pitching in to work together to reach out to the community,” said Thomas Franck, Chickahominy Health District Director.
Wednesday, more than 400 people rolled up their sleeves at a vaccine clinic at Charles City County High School.
“The most important thing with those relationships is that you have to have trust. You have to have trust amongst your community partners that are working together, trust with the community itself and you have to work with the people who really know the community,” said Franck.
The key to that trust, says the area’s health director, enlisting those who are trusted in the community who are trusted to pitch the vaccine. The county even had staff make personal calls to talk about the shot and sign them up.
“One neighbor tells another and it just spreads like wildfire,” said Michelle Johnson, Charles City County Administrator.
Johnson was also promoting the vaccine by getting her shot on camera.
“It’s very important because we are so small that we get as many people vaccinated as possible so that we can keep our community safe,” said Johnson.
The hope is as more vaccine supply increases, they can hold more clinics in Charles City County, and are also hoping to take this event mobile, for those who might not be able to drive to a clinic themselves.
