3 casino resort proposals move onto next phase of selection process in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three casino resort proposals are moving onto the next phase of the selection process in Richmond.
Six proposals were originally submitted, but the three chosen to move forward at Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort, Live! Casino & Hotel Richmond and One Casino + Resort.
“The top ranked proposals stood out because the operators provided strong proposals with detailed financial and operational analyses to support their vision for a resort casino in Richmond,” a release from the city said.
The proposals that were cut include Golden Nugget, Wind Creek Hospitality, and Pamunkey Indian Tribe & Reservation. The release said these proposals did not move forward due to factors such as “lack of site control, concerns about the feasibility of financial projections, lack of organizational experience and/or deficiency of the proposal.”
Pamunkey Indian Tribe Chief Robert Gray released the following statement in regards to the rejection:
“The Pamunkey Indian Tribe was extremely disappointed to learn directly from the City of Richmond that its casino proposal would not receive any further consideration in the Richmond casino selection process. The timing of the decision, which comes before the public comment period has even concluded, seriously undermines confidence in the selection process and suggests a pre-determined outcome has been reached. The timing of this decision also suggests that public and community input will not be seriously considered in this process. Further, it appears that the City of Richmond did not afford the Pamunkey Indian Tribe the optional preference in state law that recognizes the Pamunkey Tribe’s ancestral heritage in the region. The Pamunkey Indian Tribe submitted the only 100 percent minority-owned, Virginia-based proposal. We were shocked to learn of our early dismissal from a process occurring in our native region and state, particularly in light of the fact that the Tribe was one of the first entities – if not the first – to talk to the City about gaming before commercial gaming was legalized in the Commonwealth.”
Councilmember Katherine Jordan, who represents the second district, said she will not support Cordish Companies’ proposal for the development of the Bow Tie Cinemas.
“As I made clear to my constituents, the Cordish Companies, the City’s Economic Development team, and the casino selection consultants, I am a hard “no” on any gaming at the Bow Tie Cinemas site. My constituents don’t want it, the thriving greater Scott’s Addition doesn’t need it, and gaming and college sports just don’t mix. I welcome the developers to look at other non-gaming investments in our city,” said Jordan.
The city will hold three virtual meetings next week with the operators of the proposals so they can discuss the projects and citizens can ask questions directly to the representatives. You can learn more about each proposal, here.
Here are the schedule and details of those meetings:
Live! Casino and Hotel Richmond - Tuesday, March 30th at 6:00 pm
MS Teams: http://bit.ly/RCMar30
Phone: 804-316-9457
Phone Conference ID: 934 627 185#
One Casino + Resort - Wednesday, March 31st, at 6:00 pm
MS Teams: http://bit.ly/RCMar31
Phone: 804-316-9457
Phone Conference ID: 934 627 185#
Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort - Thursday, April 1st, at 6:00 pm
MS Teams: http://bit.ly/RCAPR01
Phone: 804-316-9457
Phone Conference ID: 934 627 185#
