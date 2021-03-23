‘We can do this in a safe way:” Wedding professionals hope for more guidance with eased COVID-19 restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With Governor Northam expanding gathering restrictions from 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors to 50 people indoors to 100 outdoors, wedding professionals say their industry continues to be impacted.
“It’s been hard, but I see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Christine Greenberg owner of Urban Set Bride and the Wedding Hive Collective. “People who haven’t gotten married in a long time or don’t know the industry might think weddings are frivolous, but this is our career. This is how we shape our lives, how I pay for childcare, how I feed my family. I am excited for the new restrictions, I hope this is the beginning of the end of this.”
57 out of the 60 weddings Greenbergs business had on the books were either postponed or cancelled in 2020. She says a PPP loan did not apply to her wedding planning business, but a PPP loan was able to keep her employees at Urban Set Bride paid, when they closed their doors for 2 months during the pandemic.
“It is a balancing act, we would love long term projections for the rest of the year to budget and guide our clients, but we have to all make sure we are not pretending this is over,” said Greenberg. “I am hoping May 1st [capacity] can be even more. If we can have a chance to prove ourselves and have safe events we can be good to go.”
Greenberg, along with photographer Alex Tenser are happy about the upcoming increase for social gatherings, but do admit the wedding industry has felt left out.
“Back in the height of things, in summer and fall, there was a rollout plan. If we are under these numbers this is what happens, this is what it would like look. We don’t have that now,” said Tenser. “It would be nice to hear from the governor, If numbers maintain or lower, this is what these gatherings can look like on these dates, that would really help us and our clients to plan in advance.”
Tenser hopes easing restrictions will come with more guidance about how to safely move forward with weddings. She says the spring is the busiest season for weddings in Richmond
“Everyone wants to get married on a Saturday--there are only so many of those in a year. As we see the Spring come forward and move through with clients that have already postponed, we as vendors, are already seeing money fly out of the window because we are going through the most profitable months not being able to operate on the weekends. We operate on certain days of the week for the most part. for our revenue,” said Tenser.
Tenser says some clients have postponed their weddings up to three times, and with gatherings restricted to 10 people inside and 25 outside until April 1st, many are choosing to wait.
“Once you take into account the couple, the officiant to make it legal and the photographer, you’re left with 6 people. Some people come from blended families and that doesn’t even cover parents sometimes,” explained Tenser. “It is really difficult to ask a couple that had a 150 or 100 person plan with everyone they love and care about, to pair it down to just 6 people,”
Tenser and Greenberg say wedding professionals have been taking the pandemic seriously, taking all safety precautions at weddings, and they hope to be able to prove their industry can operate within COVID-19 guidelines.
“This is a well planned, well thought out event, with professionals at the helm--capable of showcasing we can do this in a safe way, I am hopeful with what the governor has to say this week--that we can expand the guest count and show we can do this in a safe way,” said Tenser.
